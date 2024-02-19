Dialysis, Intensive Care Patients Dying – What is Happening at Nasser Hospital

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 150 patients in Gaza’s Nasser Hospital are deprived of medical aid, some died while others are waiting their turn.

Disabled patients at Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip are deprived of medical aid, Qatar’s Al-Jazeera said, quoting the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

Consequently, at least 150 patients are unable to move on their own, lack medical aid and are still inside the building.

Al-Jazeera noted that at least 70 hospital employees had been detained by Israeli troops while patients were ordered to evacuate.

Some of them left the hospital, while others, including those on dialysis and in intensive care, had to stay.

At least four of them died after power and oxygen supplies had been shut down, the lives of six others, including three children, are in danger.

On February 15, the Israeli army announced the launch of an operation at Nasser Hospital claiming that ‘terrorists’ were holed up inside.

This is not the first time that Israel has bombed or raided hospitals based on similar allegations.

In fact, soon after reading Nasser, the Israeli army reportedly attacked the Algerian Hospital, also in the same area.

All Gaza hospitals are now reportedly out of service after being attacked by the Israeli military, starting with the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, which was bombed by Israel on October 17, resulting in the death of over 500 Palestinians and the wounding of hundreds more.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,092 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,028 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(The Palestine Chronicle)