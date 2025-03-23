Doctor Abu Safiya Tortured in Israeli Custody, Lawyer Reveals

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya is being subjected to torture and inhumane treatment in Israeli detention, with authorities attempting to extract forced confessions.

Attorney Ghaid Qassem, legal counsel for Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital currently detained by Israeli authorities, has reported that he has faced severe mistreatment since his arrest.

According to Qassem, he has been subjected to torture, prolonged interrogations, and pressure to confess to fabricated charges.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Qassem stated that she was able to visit Dr. Abu Safiya twice during his detention—once on March 6 for 50 minutes and again on March 19 for only 17 minutes. She emphasized that the reduction in visitation time is part of a broader policy of repression against detainees.

During these visits, Qassem observed clear signs of physical abuse on Abu Safiya’s body, including injuries to his eyes and rib cage, as well as multiple fractures.

She revealed that he had endured at least four interrogation sessions at Sde Teiman prison, each lasting up to 13 consecutive hours, during which he was subjected to severe beatings.

The lawyer also noted that Israeli authorities are attempting to force a confession from Abu Safiya, accusing him of membership in a terrorist organization and performing surgeries on fighters.

However, he maintains that he is a pediatrician and does not participate in surgical procedures.

Qassem further highlighted that Abu Safiya’s health is deteriorating significantly due to his injuries, an irregular heartbeat, and the psychological toll of torture and prolonged interrogations.

She accused Israeli authorities of attempting to break his will through starvation and deprivation of basic human rights.

Additionally, the lawyer noted that Israeli authorities are considering labeling him an “unlawful combatant,” a charge frequently used against Palestinian detainees without due process.

According to Qassem, Abu Safiya is likely to face indefinite detention under the pretext of alleged ties to a terrorist organization, a common practice in administrative detention cases affecting thousands of Palestinians.

She concluded by issuing an urgent appeal to the international community to intervene on behalf of Abu Safia and other Palestinian detainees, stressing that his treatment is part of a systematic policy aimed at breaking the Palestinian people’s resolve.

(PC, AJA)