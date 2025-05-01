By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Members of Doctors Against Genocide (DAG) visited the US Congress and Senate on Wednesday to advocate for immediate action to end the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

“Bread Not Bombs!, Let The Children Eat!” the doctors chanted at the Hart Building, while holding bread, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The doctors said in a statement that they were calling on members of Congress and the Sentate to “call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, an end to the Israeli blockade and allow in humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, protect innocent children who face starvation, end the attacks on Yemen,” as well as to “protect the constitution and the freedom of speech.”

“The Israeli government’s deliberate malnutrition, starvation and attack on health care in Gaza has worsened and potentially portends extermination of masses of the Gaza population, particularly tens of thousands of children,” said Karameh Kuemmerle, a Boston-based pediatric neurologist.

‘Zero Aid, Zero Food’

Dr. Brennan Bollman, who just returned from Gaza, said there has been “zero aid and zero food” for eight weeks.

“My Palestinian health care worker colleagues demonstrated something for which I have no word, because it goes beyond compassion, beyond skillful dedication, beyond courage. They lost their family members and returned to work the following day,” Bollman added.

Washington, D.C. — On Wednesday, April 30, members of Doctors Against Genocide (DAG), will visit the U.S. Congress and Senate to advocate for immediate action to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. DAG will deliver a simple but urgent message: BREAD NOT BOMBS.

She demanded an “immediate and permanent” ceasefire. “They need food, for their patients and for themselves; they need this illegal and unconscionable blockade to end.”

On March 2, Israel announced a complete blockade on the entry of humanitarian aid, including food, water and medical supplies.

‘Dying before Our Eyes’

Pediatrician Dr. Mohamed Kuziez said that when he visited Gaza two months ago, “children were already starving.”

“After sixty days of total blockade, I can’t imagine how many more are now dying before our eyes.”

He stressed, “Kids that die of starvation don’t even cry in the end. Their little hearts just slow down and eventually stop, giving up on this cruel world.”

DAG emphasized that healthcare workers around the world, who have dedicated their lives to healing, “are now forced to witness the weaponization of starvation, disease, and the systematic destruction of health facilities.”

Food Supplies Depleted – WFP

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) announced on Monday that its food supplies in Gaza have been depleted due to Israel’s ongoing closure of crossings for the past seven weeks. International organizations have confirmed that famine is now spreading across the besieged Strip.

The situation has led to widespread acute malnutrition affecting more than 65,000 hospitalized children out of 1.1 million facing daily hunger, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office, cited by the Anadolu news agency.

‘Children Going to Bed Starving’ – UNRWA

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Tuesday said that Gaza “is facing nearly two months of total siege, far longer than at the start of the war.”

“This siege, just to give context, is four times longer than the siege imposed in the beginning of the war. You may well recall there was a two-week siege period when the war started a year and a half ago. Now we’re speaking of almost two months of tight siege,” Juliette Touma, UNRWA’s Communications Director, said during a UN press briefing.

“Imagine not having anything to feed your children. Children in Gaza are going to bed starving,” she stressed.

“Hunger and desperation, they are spreading as food and relief systems are being weaponized. Gaza has become a land of desperation,” Touma added.

Rising Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)