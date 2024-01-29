‘Downright Authoritarian’ – Pelosi Links Pro-Palestine Movement in US to Putin

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged the FBI to investigate protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, alleging that some activists may be linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, American media reported.

“For them to call for a ceasefire is Mr. Putin’s message,” Pelosi said during an interview with CNN on Sunday.

Despite providing no evidence for her claims, Pelosi speculated that “this is directly connected to Putin,” adding that “some financing should be investigated and I want to ask the FBI to investigate that.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned Pelosi’s comments as “an unsubstantiated smear” and “downright authoritarian.”

“Her comments once again show the negative impact of decades of dehumanization of the Palestinian people by those supporting Israeli apartheid,” Nihad Awad, the group’s national executive director, said in a statement.

But Awad is not the only one who is pointing out what many consider moral failure on the part of the Democratic leadership. A recent poll conducted by YouGov and The Economist showed that 50 percent of Biden voters think that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Additionally, opinion polls in the swing state of Michigan are “flashing warning signs for President Biden’s re-election bid,” according to a report published by the Wall Street Journal on January 22.

The American newspaper reported that Biden’s unconditional support to Israel during the genocidal war on Gaza “has alienated some young voters and Arab-Americans in Michigan, and polls have shown Trump gaining support among Black voters.”

“A survey conducted by Glengariff Group for the Detroit News and WDIV-TV in early January found Trump leading Biden, 47% to 39%,” the WSJ reported, adding that “the poll shows Biden with weak support from nearly all of the Democrats’ key constituencies.”

Many are linking all of this to Biden’s position which directly supported and defended the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 26,637 Palestinians have been killed, and 65,387 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

