‘Unusual Psychological Impact’ – Why Israeli Soldiers Are Taking Their Own Lives

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Over the past years, the Israeli forces have consistently refused to release data on the number of soldiers who committed suicide.

Ten members of the Israeli occupation army have committed suicide since October 7, some during confrontations in the Gaza envelope settlements, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz revealed on Sunday.

Experts cited by the newspaper stated that while most suicides among the Israeli army involve young soldiers, the events of October 7 have had an unusual psychological impact on Israeli military personnel in general.

“As a rule, professionals in the field say, most soldiers who kill themselves are very young,” Haaretz reported, adding: “But here, too, October 7 had an unusual effect. Suddenly, the military has to contend with suicidal tendencies in career or reserve soldiers and officers, in their 30s and 40s.”

Haaretz highlighted the case of one officer in permanent service who was found dead in his car, having shot himself, two weeks following the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

According to the Israeli army, “no common denominator between these suicides and what happened on October 7 was found, but family members and fellow soldiers reported that some of the dead soldiers ‘suffered from psychological distress after this date’.”

Moreover, it was reported that Israeli occupation data indicate that ten soldiers and officers committed suicide from the beginning of the war until May 11, yet the Israeli military refuse to disclose any names or details about those who committed suicide.

According to the same data, 620 Israeli troops have been declared dead since the war on Gaza began. However, Haaretz has noted that the actual number in the occupation army’s records is 637.

“I think the resistance of the Palestinian people and the steadfastness of the people on the ground especially now the steadfastness of our people in Gaza – which has failed the Israeli intention of conducting ethnic cleansing – is what is making the future of Palestinians.” Dr.… pic.twitter.com/GzBSHkynNl — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 12, 2024

“The other 17 are more recent suicide victims and around 10 soldiers who died in vehicular accidents,” the Israeli paper reported.

The newspaper also highlighted that the Israeli army has historically concealed data concerning Israeli military personnel suicides.

“The army’s ambivalence, not to mention concealment of suicide data, is nothing new,” the report stated.

Over the past years, the Israeli forces have consistently refused to release data on the number of soldiers who committed suicide, thereby continuing to obscure this issue, according to Haaretz.

“The army has refused to release suicide data throughout the years, leaving the issue under cover of darkness,” it further said.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,034 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,755 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)