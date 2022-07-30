Palestinian Man Dies of Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire near Nablus

July 30, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Hussein Kawarik, 60, was killed by Israeli army near Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

Hussein Kawarik, a 60-year-old Palestinian man who was injured by Israeli gunfire last Tuesday, succumbed to his wounds on Friday night, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Khaled, Kawarik’s brother, told WAFA that his brother died at Rabin Medical Center in Tel Aviv where he had been receiving medical treatment after being shot and critically injured by Israeli occupation soldiers at the Huwwara military checkpoint, south of Nablus.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that it was informed by the Civil Affairs Authority about Kawarik’s death at the Israeli hospital.

His family told WAFA that Kawarik suffered from psychiatric disturbances.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*