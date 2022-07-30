Palestinian Man Dies of Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire near Nablus

Hussein Kawarik, a 60-year-old Palestinian man who was injured by Israeli gunfire last Tuesday, succumbed to his wounds on Friday night, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Khaled, Kawarik’s brother, told WAFA that his brother died at Rabin Medical Center in Tel Aviv where he had been receiving medical treatment after being shot and critically injured by Israeli occupation soldiers at the Huwwara military checkpoint, south of Nablus.

Palestinian Hussein Kawarik was Martyred days after being shot by israeli occupation forces in Nablus pic.twitter.com/pzaq6Zh22s — Hussein (@EyesOnSouth) July 29, 2022

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that it was informed by the Civil Affairs Authority about Kawarik’s death at the Israeli hospital.

His family told WAFA that Kawarik suffered from psychiatric disturbances.

