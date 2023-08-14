Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Elementary School near Ramallah

Jewish settlers stormed the Ras Al-Tin school near Ramallah. (Photo: via WAFA)

The school, which is already threatened with demolition by the Israeli occupation authorities, is located in a Bedouin community near Ramallah.

A group of Jewish settlers stormed the Ras Al-Tin school, east of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, on Sunday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that a number of settlers stormed the school, smashing its windows and vandalizing its contents.

The school, which is already threatened with demolition by the Israeli occupation authorities, is located in a Bedouin community in the lands of the villages of Kafr Malik, Khirbet Abu Falah, and Al-Mughayer, east of Ramallah.

In October 2020, a decision was issued by the Israeli occupation to demolish the school, on the pretext that it is located in an area under full Israeli control, where construction is prohibited for any reason, even if it is a school.

Earlier on Sunday, illegal Jewish settlers also stormed Al-Tahadi School in the Wadi Al-Siq Bedouin community, east of Ramallah, smashing its windows and vandalizing its contents.

(PC, WAFA)

