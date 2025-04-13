Echoing Trump, Canada’s Conservative Leader Vows to Deport Pro-Palestine Activists

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Poilievre adopts Trump-style rhetoric as he targets foreign protesters for their pro-Palestine activism.

Canada’s Conservative Party leader, Pierre Poilievre, vowed on Saturday to deport foreign nationals who incite hatred, claiming that pro-Palestinian rallies are fueling a rise in antisemitism.

Speaking while campaigning in an Ottawa district—where he is running against Liberal Party leader and Prime Minister Mark Carney—Poilievre said he would introduce stricter laws to crack down on vandalism, hate marches that breach legal boundaries, and racially or religiously motivated violence.

“Anyone who is here on a visitor visa who carries out law-breaking will be deported from this country,” Poilievre told reporters, echoing a similar approach taken by the administration of former US President Donald Trump, which expelled international students involved in pro-Palestinian protests.

Although Poilievre has previously tried to distance himself from Trump, whose aggressive rhetoric and threats toward Canada were unpopular among Canadian voters, he adopted a hardline stance on recent protests.

The Conservative leader and other Canadian officials have criticized pro-Palestinian demonstrations, arguing that they contribute to rising hate crimes. However, most campus sit-ins and public protests against the war in Gaza have remained peaceful.

At a campaign event earlier this week, a protester interrupted Prime Minister Carney, protesting against Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

In response, Carney pointed to Canada’s recent decision to restrict certain arms shipments to Israel.

That prompted a sharp rebuke from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who accused Carney of failing to support Israel and siding with “barbarians.”

Carney later clarified that he neither heard nor endorsed the genocide accusation but reiterated his support for efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave.

(PC, AJA)