Judge Rules Mahmoud Khalil Can Be Deported from US, Cites Foreign Policy Threat

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Trump-era provision enabling deportation based on political views is now being used to target a Palestinian activist held in ICE custody since March.

An American immigration judge ruled on Friday that Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian organizer and Columbia University graduate, is eligible for deportation from the United States under a provision of immigration law that permits removal based on perceived threats to foreign policy interests, US media reported.

The decision, reportedly delivered at a remote immigration court in central Louisiana, marks a significant development in a case that has drawn national attention from civil liberties groups and free speech advocates.

Khalil, 30, has been in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody since March 8, when he was arrested in New York and later transferred to the LaSalle Detention Center in Jena.

In her ruling, Immigration Judge Jamee Comans cited a memo from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as “presumptive and sufficient evidence” to support removal.

The memo—undated and presented without supporting documentation—asserts that Khalil’s beliefs and associations are contrary to US foreign policy. It contains no allegations of criminal conduct.

“There is no indication that Congress contemplated an immigration judge or even the attorney general overruling the secretary of state on matters of foreign policy,” Comans stated in court, dismissing defense arguments that the memo lacked transparency and accountability.

Khalil’s legal team challenged the government’s reliance on the memo and argued that they should be allowed to cross-examine Rubio. The court rejected both that motion and a request to terminate proceedings.

Following the decision, Khalil addressed the court for the first time.

“I would like to quote what you said last time, that ‘there’s nothing that’s more important to this court than due process rights and fundamental fairness,’” he said.

“Clearly, what we witnessed today, neither of these principles were present today or in this whole process.”

According to The Guardian, “Khalil’s legal team is asking the New Jersey judge to release him on bail so that he can reunite with his wife, who is due to give birth to their first child this month.”

Khalil’s lawyers said the case sets a dangerous precedent. “Mahmoud was subject to a charade of due process,” attorney Marc van der Hout was cited as saying by The Guardian.

“If Mahmoud can be targeted in this way, simply for speaking out for Palestinians and exercising his constitutionally protected right to free speech, this can happen to anyone.”

Khalil’s legal team has until April 23 to file for a waiver.

In parallel, a federal case in New Jersey is challenging the legality of Khalil’s detention and the broader constitutional issues raised by the government’s argument.

That court has temporarily barred ICE from deporting Khalil while the legal challenge proceeds. A hearing is reportedly scheduled in that case later Friday.

(The Palestine Chronicle)