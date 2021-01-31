Egypt to Open Rafah Crossing with Gaza for Four Days

For the first time in two months, the Egyptian authorities will temporarily reopen the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip for four days for travel in both directions, said Palestine’s ambassador to Egypt Diab al-Louh.

Al-Louh said the crossing point on the border with Egypt will open from Monday to Thursday.

Egypt will temporarily reopen the Rafah border crossing point with the Gaza Strip for four dayshttps://t.co/FJDCYjvt8M pic.twitter.com/zSEPQuX1MS — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) January 31, 2021

The reopening of the crossing point will allow Palestinian patients, students, Egyptian and foreign passport holders, as well as those who have residency documents to leave or enter the coastal enclave.

The Rafah border crossing is currently the only crossing point between the Gaza Strip and the outside world, while another two crossings are tightly controlled by the Israeli occupation authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)