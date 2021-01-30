King Abdullah: A Just Solution to Palestinian Cause is Key for Peace

King Abdullah II of Jordan affirmed today that without a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause that meets all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, there will be no peace or stability in the region and the entire world.

“The Palestinian cause is central to Jordan, and we continue to stand alongside our Palestinian brethren with all our power and capabilities as they seek to gain their just and legitimate rights. We are constantly communicating and coordinating with them in this regard,” the Jordanian monarch told the official Jordanian news agency.

He added that “our region and our world cannot achieve the security, stability, and peace we seek without reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause, that meets all the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people.”

King Abdullah said peace should be “based on the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living in peace and security alongside Israel, in accordance with international law, recognized terms of reference, and the Arab Peace Initiative.”

He pledged to continue to exert all efforts to reactivate the peace process in pursuit of the two-state solution, which he said was the only way to achieve just, lasting, and comprehensive peace.

“We also continue to bear the honor and responsibility of safeguarding and maintaining Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, in line with the historical Hashemite Custodianship over these holy sites, and to utilize all capabilities to preserve and protect their Arab, Islamic, and Christian identity.”

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)