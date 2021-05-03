Elderly Palestinian Woman Shot by Israeli Forces near Bethlehem Succumbs to Wounds

A Palestinian elderly woman, who was shot and critically injured by Israeli soldiers’ fire yesterday, has succumbed to her wounds, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Rehab al-Horoub, 60, from Bethlehem’s village of Wadi Fouqin, was seriously injured yesterday after being shot by Israeli soldiers near the Gush Etzion junction south of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.

Israeli forces claimed she was carrying a knife. However, no Israeli soldiers were injured.

The woman later succumbed to her critical wounds.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)