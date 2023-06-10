Tensions Escalate on Lebanon Border as Israel Breaches Blue Line

The Lebanese Army condemned Israeli violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty, emphasizing the need for it to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories.

Tensions remain high between Lebanon and Israel after Israeli forces fired tear gas at Lebanese protesters in Kafr Shuba on Friday, during a demonstration, The New Arab reported.

Israeli forces, fired tear gas at Lebanese protesters in southern Lebanon’s Kafr Shuba area after they demonstrated in support of a farmer who had been defending his land against an Israeli bulldozer.

UNIFIL peacekeepers and Lebanese military personnel were heavily deployed to restore calm.

The United Nations personnel held signs along the border urging Israel not to cross the Blue Line, while Lebanese soldiers, some armed with RPGs, were stationed there.

An extraordinary tripartite meeting took place in Naqoura between Lebanese and Israeli military officers, with UNIFIL commander Major General Aroldo Lazaro heading the discussion, according to a statement by the peacekeeping forces.

Lazaro was “coordinating with both sides in an attempt to reduce tension and is calling for caution to prevent an unprecedented escalation”, according to comments by a UNIFIL spokesman carried by the French daily L’Orient-Le Jour, adding: “Lazaro is urging Israel not to cross the Blue line”.

The Lebanese Army condemned Israeli violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty, emphasizing the need for it to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories.

(The New Arab, PC)