Israel’s El Al Airlines Refuses to Fly Netanyahu to New York

Israeli airline El Al refused to fly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to New York to participate in the next United Nations General Assembly session, Israeli media reported.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that El Al did not put out the tender for Netanyahu’s upcoming trip, which will take place in around ten days.

According to the Israeli channel, there is an unspoken agreement between pilots of the company’s fleet of 777s not to volunteer to pilot the flight for Netanyahu and his wife.

El Al Airlines pilots have reportedly come to an agreement not to volunteer to fly Netanyahu and his wife to the #US, as part of their protest against his government's judicial overhaul plan.https://t.co/eXrM4eSwsk — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) September 8, 2023

The matter involves El Al’s veteran pilots, who are the most experienced, most of whom are veterans of the Israeli Air Force.

The newspaper pointed out that this was not the first time that the pilots of the 777’s fleet refused to pilot private flights for the prime minister.

It noted that the fleet’s pilots had refrained from submitting bids for Netanyahu’s trips to Paris and Rome in February and March.

(MEMO, PC)