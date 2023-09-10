Israel’s El Al Airlines Refuses to Fly Netanyahu to New York

September 10, 2023 News, Slider
US President Joe Biden (L) with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: US Embassy Tel Aviv, via Wikimedia Commons)

According to Israel’s Channel 13, there is an unspoken agreement between pilots of the company’s fleet of 777s not to volunteer to pilot the flight for Netanyahu and his wife.

Israeli airline El Al refused to fly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to New York to participate in the next United Nations General Assembly session, Israeli media reported.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that El Al did not put out the tender for Netanyahu’s upcoming trip, which will take place in around ten days.

According to the Israeli channel, there is an unspoken agreement between pilots of the company’s fleet of 777s not to volunteer to pilot the flight for Netanyahu and his wife.

The matter involves El Al’s veteran pilots, who are the most experienced, most of whom are veterans of the Israeli Air Force.

The newspaper pointed out that this was not the first time that the pilots of the 777’s fleet refused to pilot private flights for the prime minister.

It noted that the fleet’s pilots had refrained from submitting bids for Netanyahu’s trips to Paris and Rome in February and March.

(MEMO, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*