Israeli Forces, Jewish Settlers Join Forces to Destroy West Bank Land Planted with Olive Trees

Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers today joined forces in destroying 15 dunums of land planted with olive trees in an area located between the villages of Kaffa and Shoufa, near the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local activist Tahsin Hamed told WAFA that the Israeli army and the Jewish settlers used ten bulldozers to destroy the land and uproot the trees and all crops planted there owned by Palestinians who live in the village of Kaffa.

Hamed added that the land is located near the illegal settlement of Avni Hefetz, built on expropriated Palestinian land.

The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years.

For the Apartheid Wall to be built, tens of thousands of olive trees, some of which were 600-years-old, were uprooted by Israeli bulldozers.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)