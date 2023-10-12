‘Enemy of Civilization’: Blinken, Netanyahu Compare Hamas to ISIS in Joint Press Conference

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a joint press conference in Tel Aviv on Thursday morning.

Netanyahu thanked Blinken for the US’ support “in our war against the barbarians of Hamas”.

“Hamas has shown itself to be an enemy of civilization,” Netanyahu said.

I’m in Israel today to make one thing clear: The United States stands with Israel and its people, and we will always stand — resolutely — against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/25KCfkjp3S — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 12, 2023

The Israeli PM went on to describe the alleged crimes perpetrated by Hamas and condemned the “sickening display of celebration and glorification of evil”.

“President Biden was absolutely correct in calling this sheer evil,” he said.

“Hamas is ISIS,” Netanyahu added, “and just as ISIS was crushed, so too will Hamas be crushed.”

“Thank you for being here today, thank you America, for standing with Israel, today, tomorrow and always,” Netanyahu concluded.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says it’s a time for “moral clarity” and thanks Secretary of State Blinken for being in Israel.

“Thank you America for standing with Israel today, tomorrow, and always.” pic.twitter.com/bogGk1hxBm — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 12, 2023

For his part, Blinken expressed his solidarity, saying:

“I come before you not only as the United States, but also as a Jew. My grandfather fled pogroms in Russia.”

“I understand the harrowing echoes that Hamas’ massacres carry for Israeli Jews and for Jews everywhere,” he said.

Blinken also echoed Netanyahu’s comparison to ISIS, by saying:

“”Hamas’s countless acts of terror (…) brings to mind the worst of ISIS.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)