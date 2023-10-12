Saudi Arabia’s Bin Salman Speaks to Iran’s President about Israeli War on Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed the Israeli war on Gaza on Wednesday.

This was the first telephone call between the two leaders since a China-brokered deal resumed ties between Tehran and Riyadh, Reuters news agency reported.

According to Iranian state media, Raisi and the Saudi crown prince discussed the “need to end war crimes against Palestine.”

For his part, the Saudi crown prince “affirmed that the Kingdom is making all possible efforts in communicating with all international and regional parties to stop the ongoing escalation,” Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

According to Reuters, “a senior US State Department official said (that) Washington (…) was in ‘constant contact with Saudi leaders’ when he was asked about Raisi’s call with the crown prince.

(PC, Agencies)