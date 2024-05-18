US Politicians And Their Racist, Genocidal Comments – Palestine Chronicle Explains (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In this video, Palestine Chronicle’s Robert Inlakesh explains that this is not the first time such a genocidal suggestion has been made, nor is it even the worst.

Since the beginning of the war on Gaza, the US establishment media and politicians in Washington have been peddling lies, orientalist conspiracy theories and outright calling for genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Republican Party Senator, Lindsey Graham, recently sparked a controversy with his call for “nuclear weapons” to be used against the people of Gaza in order to end the ongoing war.

(The Palestine Chronicle)