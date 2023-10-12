How Did Celebrities React to Al-Aqsa Flood Operation?

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Aqsa Flood operation, launched by the Palestinian Resistance on October 7, has elicited both support and condemnation from across the world.

Celebrities and media personalities took to social media to pick sides.



Gal Gadot, Israeli actress and former Israeli soldier:

Gadot shared several posts on Instagram expressing support for Israel, including “I stand with Israel you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!”

Zara Larrson, Swedish singer

Larsson criticized Western media double standards and posted on her Instagram story: “Oh so it’s stand with Ukraine when Russia invades but not Palesti-.”

Natalie Portman, Israeli-American actress

Portman, who has previously shown public support for Palestine, posted on Instagram:

“My heart is shattered for the people of Israel. Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes. I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected.”

Jordan Peterson, Canadian psychologist and conservative influencer

Peterson urged Benjamin Netanyahu to unleash “hell” on Palestinians in Gaza. Peterson tweeted his support of an impending Israeli massacre in Gaza: “Give ’em hell [Netanyahu]… Enough is enough.

Andrew Tate, Media Personality and former professional kickboxer

Tate shared his frustration with double standards on X:

“These stupid liberals shouldn’t say black lives matter because all lives matter except Palestinian lives.”

JK Rowling, British author

Rowling reposted a news report about child victims and posted on X:

“Now let the snivelling apologists for rape, murder and torture explain how this, too, was justified.”

However, the I24 News report, which created a massive shock that is being used to dehumanize Palestinians and their resistance, was never officially confirmed.

Rightwing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu championed and promoted the allegations.

Further investigations, however, show that the allegations are not supported by any evidence.

The Daily Beast reported, citing the Post, “The White House was forced to walk back comments made by President Joe Biden Wednesday at a roundtable with Jewish community leaders, in which he claimed to have seen ‘confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children’ in Israel.

Amir Khan, British former professional boxer

Khan posted his support for Palestinians on X:

“The world must strive for a resolution that ensures justice and a brighter future for Palestinians where the cycle of loss and suffering can finally come to an end…Ending the cycle of violence and finding a just and equitable solution that respects the rights and aspirations of Palestinians is essential for a better future for all in the region.”

Mohamed Elneny, Professional footballer

Elneny, known for his role as a midfielder in Arsenal and the Egypt national team, showed his support for Palestinians by changing his profile picture on Instagram to an image of the Palestinian flag and the Dome of the Rock.

(The Palestine Chronicle)