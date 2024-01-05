PRCS Urges Protection for Al-Amal Hospital amid Israeli Attacks

Israel continues to target Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis. (Photo: via WAFA)

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) urgently appealed on Friday to the international community and the International Red Cross for immediate intervention to protect the Society’s Al-Amal Hospital and its premises in the Gaza Strip amidst the ongoing Israeli attacks.

This includes safeguarding medical staff, patients, and approximately 14,000 internally displaced persons seeking refuge at the hospital, all in accordance with international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention, the society said in a press statement.

PRCS expressed its deep concern over the repeated targeting by Israeli occupation forces of its premises and the Al-Amal Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, in the Gaza Strip.

The Red Crescent reported that Israeli occupation forces shelled multiple floors of its headquarters over the past three days, with the latest bombardment occurring on Friday morning.

According to the statement, the direct targeting of the association’s building resulted in the killing of seven displaced individuals, including a five-day-old infant, and the wounding of 11 others.

In addition to the casualties at the society’s premises, Israeli airstrikes struck dozens of residential buildings and gatherings of people near or around the hospital, resulting in dozens more casualties, including displaced individuals seeking refuge at the PRCS premises.

The society highlighted that the Israeli airstrikes also destroyed its communication transmission station, the only means of communication left after the cessation of various telecom services in Khan Yunis province. 

This significantly impedes the ability of emergency medical crews to respond to the injured, patients, and humanitarian cases.

The surroundings of the Al-Amal Hospital have also been subjected to intense shelling for nearly two weeks, putting the lives of displaced individuals at risk.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health,  22,438 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,614 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)

