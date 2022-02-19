Palestinian Child Wounded after Being Run over by Jewish Settler near Qalqilia

Jewish settlers have ramped up attacks against Palestinians throughout the West Bank. (Photo: Oren Ziv, via Activestills.org)

A 12-year-old Palestinian child was run over and wounded on Friday evening by a Jewish settler at the Wadi Qana junction, near the occupied West Bank town of Qalqilia, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Saher Eid, mayor of Jinsafut village, told WAFA that Othman Abdullah Sabra, 12, was run over by a Jewish settler, and was rushed to a hospital in Israel for medical treatment.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

