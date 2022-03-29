EU Calls for Protection of Palestinians to Deter Jewish Settler Violence

Following a series of attacks in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, the EU has called for the protection of the Palestinians to deter illegal settler violence, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

“Last night, Israeli settlers injured several Palestinians, torched cars and damaged commercial structures in different parts of the West Bank, rising levels of settler violence only fuel further tensions.” the EU Delegation to the Palestinians tweeted.

1/2 Last night, Israeli settlers injured several Palestinians, torched cars and damaged commercial structures in different parts of the West Bank. Rising levels of settler violence only fuel further tensions. — EU and Palestinians (@EUpalestinians) March 28, 2022

The delegation added that the Palestinians should be protected in accordance with Israel’s obligations under international law.

“This is imperative now to prevent further violence ahead of Ramadan, Pesach and Easter which coincide in April.”

The EU remarks follow numerous Jewish settler attacks, including the vandalism of vehicles, in the town of Turmus Aya, in the Ramallah district.

2/2Palestinians should be protected in accordance with Israel’s obligations under international law. Imperative now to prevent further violence ahead of Ramadan, Pesach and Easter coinciding in April. — EU and Palestinians (@EUpalestinians) March 28, 2022

Jewish settlers punctured the tires of several vehicles and sprayed racist anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab graffiti on the walls of houses nearby.

🇵🇸#Palestine | Israeli settlers burn number of Palestinian vehicles and attack homes in the village of Jaloud, southern Nablus. pic.twitter.com/ac5JpRohbI — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) March 28, 2022

According to the Palestinian Information Centre, eyewitnesses reported on Monday that illegal Jewish settlers sneaked into the northern West Bank village of Jalud, near Nablus, and threw sharp objects at parked cars. At least four of the vehicles were set ablaze.

Illegal Jewish settlers on Sunday installed a number of caravans on Palestinian-owned land in the village of Qusra, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. Go to the link below for more information ⤵️ https://t.co/ZZGV5YuiFQ pic.twitter.com/CGEAIPuPvQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 29, 2022

Ghassan Daghlas, an official who monitors Israeli violations in the area, said that settlers from the nearby settlement outpost of Adei Ad were behind the latest attack.

Meanwhile, another group of settlers escorted by Israeli soldiers closed a checkpoint near Shufa village in the southeast of Tulkarem and barred Palestinian vehicles from going through the area.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)