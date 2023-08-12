UN Report: Israel Killed 167 Palestinians in Occupied West Bank since Start of Year

The number of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year has reached 167. In 2022, the number amounted to 155.

The number of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year has reached 167, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has disclosed in a report.

This figure surpasses the total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces throughout 2022, which amounted to 155.

In addition to the Israeli army killings, an illegal Jewish settler shot and killed a Palestinian man and injured two others during a settler attack in the village of Burqa village, near Ramallah, on August 4 . This raised the number of Palestinians killed by settlers in the West Bank from the beginning of 2023 until August 7 to seven.

UNOCHA confirmed that, since the beginning of the year, 683 Palestinians have been injured with live ammunition by Israeli forces in the West Bank, more than double during the same period in 2022, which amounted to 307.

In the first six months of 2023, the UN recorded 591 settler-related incidents resulting in Palestinian casualties, property damage or both.

UNOCHA added that the Israeli occupation authorities demolished, confiscated or forced people to demolish 56 structures in East Jerusalem and Area C of the West Bank, including six homes, citing the lack of Israeli-issued building permits, which are almost impossible to obtain.

As a result, 23 Palestinians, including 12 children, were displaced, and the livelihoods of more than 3,500 others were affected.

