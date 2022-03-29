Israel’s Defense Minister Gantz Postpones Planned Visit to India

March 29, 2022 Blog, News
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz. (Photo: via Gantz Twitter page)

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has postponed a planned official visit to India, his office announced on Monday. The reason cited was the recent killing of two Israeli Border Police officers in the Naqab.

However, Israeli media attributed the postponement of Gant’s visit to New Delhi to disputes with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The visit should have started on Tuesday and was intended to mark 30 years of Israel-India defense relations. It would have included discussions between Gantz and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.

According to the Jewish News Syndicate, the discussions would have concentrated on “expanding and deepening cooperation” between the Israeli and Indian defense establishments.

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Post said that Gantz’s visit to India would have pre-empted Bennett’s own trip. This was interpreted widely as part of ongoing disagreements between them.

Bennett, it added, had already blocked Gantz from taking part in a summit with Jordan’s King Abdullah and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*