WATCH: Medical Staff Moves Incubators as Israeli Forces Fire Tear Gas Canisters near Hospital in Jenin

Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters near the Jenin Governmental Hospital, affecting many patients and staff, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Alkaila said in a statement that Israeli occupation forces fired tear gas canisters in the vicinity of the hospital, causing panic and suffocation among patients and staff in the nursery, pediatric and surgery departments.

WATCH: Israeli forces deployed teargas in a Palestinian hospital in Jenin, specifically impacting this prematurity ward for newborns. Teargas is a chemical weapon causing suffocation and potentially resulting in respiratory failure and death. There is no defense for this. pic.twitter.com/TXTVDYyxLQ — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) March 31, 2022

The medical staff moved incubators to other sections due to the intensity of tear gas that settled inside the nursery department, she said.

Alkaila called on the international community to intervene to protect the Palestinian people and medical institutions, considering what happened a serious breach of international humanitarian law regarding medical institutions.

All acts of violence against civilians must be condemned but western officials seem tend to avoid condemning the daily crimes of the Israeli occupation.

This is the maternity of the Jenin Hospital today after Israeli soldiers attacked the complex with tear gas. Shall I continue? pic.twitter.com/52n4MwOQOe — Ahmad Tibi (@Ahmad_tibi) March 31, 2022

Israeli soldiers raided the northern West Bank city of Jenin Thursday morning, killing two Palestinians and injuring more than one dozen others, some of them reported to be critical.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)