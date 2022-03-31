WATCH: Medical Staff Moves Incubators as Israeli Forces Fire Tear Gas Canisters near Hospital in Jenin

Palestinian medical staff moves baby incubators as Israeli forces fire teargas near Jenin hospital. (Photo: video grab)

Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters near the Jenin Governmental Hospital, affecting many patients and staff, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Alkaila said in a statement that Israeli occupation forces fired tear gas canisters in the vicinity of the hospital, causing panic and suffocation among patients and staff in the nursery, pediatric and surgery departments.

The medical staff moved incubators to other sections due to the intensity of tear gas that settled inside the nursery department, she said.

Alkaila called on the international community to intervene to protect the Palestinian people and medical institutions, considering what happened a serious breach of international humanitarian law regarding medical institutions.

Israeli soldiers raided the northern West Bank city of Jenin Thursday morning, killing two Palestinians and injuring more than one dozen others, some of them reported to be critical.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

