In Response to Attacks on Civilians – Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Bases, Settlements

By Palestine Chronicle Staff – Gaza

The Lebanese group Hezbollah announced on Sunday the targeting of several Israeli military bases, including the Zarit barracks with artillery shells.

The group said that its operations were a direct response to the Israeli army’s targeting of civilian areas in Lebanon and for the continued war on Gaza.

Hezbollah’s attacks included drone attacks in the settlement of Hanita. The group said that the drones hit their targets, leaving Israeli soldiers between dead and wounded.

فيديو نشرته وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية يظهر تصاعد دخان في الجليل الغربي، من جرّاء سقوط طائرات مسيّرة أطلقت من لبنان.#لبنان #الميادين_لبنان pic.twitter.com/oRLUWUNdD3 — الميادين لبنان (@mayadeenlebanon) July 21, 2024

Videos of the Hezbollah attacks were shared widely on Israeli media and social media as well, showing the outcome of the Lebanese movement’s strikes on various areas in the Galilee region.

Soon after the Israeli war on Gaza, Hezbollah has announced that it will target Israeli positions in occupied south Lebanon and northern Israel until Tel Aviv ends its genocide on the Palestinians.

Below are the latest statements by the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via its Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Hezbollah:

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against the sites and deployments of the Israeli enemy army at the Lebanese-Palestinian borders on Sunday, 21-7-2024, as follows: “1- Targeting the Dafna settlement with Katyusha rockets in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on civilians in the town of Adloun, which injured several of them. “2- At 13:24, targeting the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “3- At 14:08, targeting the Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“4- Launching an aerial attack with a squadron of strike drones targeting the newly established enemy forces’ headquarters in the Hanita settlement, hitting the soldiers’ gathering point directly, inflicting on them confirmed casualties between killed and wounded, in response to the “israeli” enemy’s attacks on the towns of Adloun and Houla. “5- Targeting the Northern Corps headquarters in the Ein Zeitim base with Katyusha rockets, in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the towns of Adloun and Houla. “6- Targeting the Zarit barracks with artillery shells, in response to the Israeli enemy’s attack on the Lebanese army in Alma Shaab.”

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)