Morocco Considers Petition to Halt Normalization with Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The petition was submitted by human rights activists and calls on the Moroccan government to halt normalizing relations with Israel.

The Moroccan government has announced that it is ready to deliberate a petition calling for halting normalization with Israel.

Following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, government spokesman Mustafa Baytas said that the cabinet “is ready to deliberate the petition”.

The petition was submitted by human rights activists in the country and calls on the Moroccan government to halt normalizing relations with Israel.

This is one of the tools for Moroccans to urge the government to adopt public policies or cancel agreements. According to Moroccan law, a government committee is supposed to look into any submitted petition to either accept it or reject it.

“Petitions are organized by the 2011 constitution, which grants citizens this opportunity to express their opinions about development issues or to request the enactment of legislation and laws,” Baytas explained.

Morocco was the fourth Arab country to agree to normalize ties with Israel in 2020 after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,357 Palestinians have been killed, and 59,410 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, TRT)