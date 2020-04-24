EU Warns Incoming Israeli Government against Unilateral West Bank Annexation

The European Union on Thursday issued a warning against the incoming Israeli government’s intention to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank, saying that such a move “would constitute a serious violation of international law”.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said the 27-member bloc does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Palestinian territory and that it will “continue to closely monitor the situation and its broader implications, and will act accordingly”.

EU statement: Israeli annexation would seriously violate international law. https://t.co/VXdJ4BQlMB — Martin Konečný (@MartinKonecny) April 23, 2020

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz signed a coalition agreement that includes a clause to advance plans to annex parts of the West Bank, including Israeli settlements, starting on July 1.

Netanyahu’s pro-settler base is eager to move forward with annexation while the friendly administration of President Donald Trump is in office.

The White House’s long-awaited Middle East plan, unveiled earlier this year, envisions leaving parts of the West Bank under permanent Israeli control.

Palestinians have condemned the formation of a new Israeli “annexation government”, saying the agreement would wreck hopes of peace.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in remarks aired on Wednesday that his administration would regard agreements with Israel and the US “completely canceled” if Israel annexes land in the occupied West Bank.

“We have informed the relevant international parties, including the American and the Israeli governments, that we will not stand hand-cuffed if Israel announces the annexation of any part of our land,” Abbas said on Palestine TV.

(Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)