Israeli Forces Demolish Carwash Workshop near Jerusalem

Israeli forces today demolished a Palestinian-owned carwash workshop in Anata town, northeast of Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources said that Israeli forces raided the town from the southern entrance, where they tore-down the carwash claiming it is located in the vicinity of the illegal Jewish settlement of Pisgat Ze’ev and unlicensed.

Israel demolishes Palestinian houses and structures almost on a daily basis as a means to achieve “demographic control” of the occupied territories.

Rights groups have long pointed out that Israel’s discriminatory policies in East Jerusalem – which include routine home demolitions, discriminatory allocation of building permits, and the eviction of Palestinians from their homes for the benefit of Israeli settlers – are aimed at driving out Palestinians from the city.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)