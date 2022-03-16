European Diplomat: Expulsion of Palestinians is Breach of Israel’s Obligations as Occupying Power

European Union representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff warned on Wednesday that the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in Masafer Yatta would be a breach of Israel’s obligation as the occupying power, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

His remarks came after the European diplomat attended an Israeli Supreme Court hearing on the permanent expulsion of more than 1300 Palestinians from their homes in the Masafer Yatta area – in South Hebron Hills – declared part of a firing zone for Israeli military purposes.

This is how Israeli apartheid works: A judge who lives in an illegal settlement is determining whether to expel 1,000+ Palestinians from Masafer Yatta, where they have lived for generations, in line with the state’s claim that they are “illegally living in an army firing zone” https://t.co/c2rxRodZv3 — Ben Reiff (@bentreyf) March 15, 2022

“The residents, many of whom also exposed to settler violence, are at risk of forcible transfer,” said the EU Representative in a tweet.

“Beyond a devastating impact on children, women and families, expulsion would be in breach of Israel’s obligations as the occupying power, a violation of international law and basic human rights.”

Burgsdorff met yesterday with the father of Mohammed El Halabi, the Gaza director of World Vision International who has been in Israeli prison for over five years without a verdict and whose detention was renewed for the 23rd time on February 22.

Outside the israeli court, 100s join the residents of Masafer Yatta to protest their forcible transfer #SaveMasaferYatta | © @emtravelodge pic.twitter.com/vIggUiCxbR — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) March 15, 2022

“By keeping Halabi in detention and refraining from issuing a verdict, Israeli authorities continue to violate international law, denying him a swift, fair, and impartial judicial process,” said the EU Representative in a tweet. “Unless proven guilty, Halabi should be released now.”

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)