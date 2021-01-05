Ex-Adviser to UAE Crown Prince Compares Iran’s ‘Occupation’ of Gulf Islands to Israeli Occupation

A former adviser to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, has sparked controversy by comparing Iran’s “occupation” of three islands in the Gulf contested between his country and Tehran to the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

“The brazen Iranian military man who visited the occupied UAE islands knows that Israel has carried out 1,000 airstrikes against Iranian targets in Syria and destroyed 50 military installations and killed about 200 Iranian soldiers. This cowardly soldier did not fire a single bullet towards Israel, but he is flexing his muscles day and night before the Arab Gulf states,” he wrote on Twitter.

يأتي قائد عسكري إيراني مغرور بنفسه إلى جزر الإمارات المحتلة ليمارس العنجهية والتنمر ويطلق تهديدات عنترية تزيد التوتر في الخليج العربي لكن زيارته الاستفزازية لا تغير حقائق تاريخية ان طنب الصغرى والكبرى وأبو موسى جزر إماراتية واحتلال ايران لها لا يختلف عن احتلال إسرائيل لفلسطين pic.twitter.com/PxBh2jIJIL — Abdulkhaleq Abdulla (@Abdulkhaleq_UAE) January 3, 2021

“A self-conceited Iranian military commander comes to the occupied UAE islands to practice arrogance and bullying and to issue intrusive threats that increase tension in the Arabian Gulf. Yet, his provocative visit does not change historical facts that the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa are Emirati islands, and Iran’s occupation of them is no different from the Israeli occupation of Palestine,” he added in a separate post.

Abdulla’s remarks came after the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Hossein Salami, visited the three islands and threatened that his country would respond firmly to any act of aggression against them.

The United Arab Emirates accuses Iran of illegally occupying the Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs since 30 November 1971, just two days before the establishment of the UAE.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)