Israeli Army Isolates Masafer Yatta Villages from Outside World

Israeli forces notified Palestinian residents of Masafer Yatta that movement in and out of these villages will not be allowed anymore, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ratib Jabour, Palestinian activist in the anti-settlement committees in the south of Hebron, told WAFA that Israeli occupation forces handed notices to Palestinian residents of the villages of Jinba and al-Markaz, along with other Bedouin communities in Masafer Yatta.

Israeli soldiers invaded Masafer Yatta and glued these signs on all family homes stating they will punish us in any way they see fit, including arrests, taking our cars and money, if we do not leave our villages which they declared a firing zone. Apartheid. pic.twitter.com/vD2kdZ9DnV — #SaveMasaferYatta (@basel_adra) August 23, 2022

The notices ordered them not to enter or leave these areas, threatening to impose penalties on those who do not comply with the decision.

The military measure will prevent interaction between families living in the villages of Masafer Yatta and other areas.

The notices threaten to seize any vehicle moving in the area, interrogate people and fine them if they do not comply with the military order.

Israeli Supreme Court rejects appeal to save two schools from demolition in Masafer Yatta https://t.co/CM7q80eugl — Joe Catron (@jncatron) August 23, 2022

The Israeli army has intensified its checkpoints and closure of roads in Masafer Yatta since the Israeli High Court gave it the greenlight in May to expel about 1,300 Palestinian residents, under the pretext of turning the area into a military training zone.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)