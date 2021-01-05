Israeli Forces RaId West Bank Hospital, Fire Tear Gas

Israeli occupation forces raided a Palestinian hospital in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem and fired tear gas into it in the early hours of yesterday morning, the Wafa news agency reported.

Director of Thabet Thabet Government Hospital, Haitham Shadeed, told Wafa that he and the medical staff were shocked when Israeli occupation forces raided the hospital’s courtyards and the Outpatient Clinics Section’s waiting room at 3:30 am and fired tear gas inside.

IOF storms Thabet Thabet Hospital in Tulkarem Via PIC @PalinfoEn https://t.co/rGb3DNnTdn — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) January 5, 2021

The raid spread fear and panic among medical staff and patients, especially children and the elderly, Wafa said. No casualties were reported.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila denounced the raid as “a new Israeli crime that violates all international treaties and the Geneva Conventions.”

She called on the international community to intervene to protect the Palestinian people and put an end to the unabated Israeli violations.

The minister pointed out that this was the third attack by Israeli forces against Palestinian hospitals in less than a month.

Israeli forces also attacked Al-Durrah Hospital in the Gaza Strip, the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah and Thabet Thabet Hospital in Tulkarem.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)