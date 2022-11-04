Israeli Warplanes Strike Target in Central Gaza

Israeli warplanes attacked a target in the central Gaza Strip on Friday morning, causing massive destruction and fire in the area, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said Israeli fighter jets bombed with at least six missiles a target near Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The attack caused massive destruction and fire in the area, as well as minor damages to neighboring homes and facilities.

The Israeli strikes also caused a blackout in many areas of the camp. No injuries were reported.

Last August, the Israeli occupation launched a three-day aggression on the Gaza Strip which resulted in the killing of at least 49 Palestinians and the injury of many more.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)