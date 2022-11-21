Far-Right Israeli Parties Demand to Legalize Gender Segregation

Ultra-Orthodox Israeli parties have demanded Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu agree to pass a law that would permit gender segregation at publicly funded events, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

According to the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, the far-right Religious Zionism and United Torah Judaism parties made the demand in return for joining Netanyahu’s coalition government as negotiations renewed.

The legislation would stipulate that gender separation at public events will not be considered discrimination.

The paper said the parties’ demand aims to prevent “legal persecution” by officials in the judicial system, feminist pressure groups, and other organizations that oppose such a policy.

Israeli law currently prohibits gender segregation in public services and spaces, except in specific circumstances that meet a number of criteria.

Neither Netanyahu nor his Likud party have commented on the demand.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)