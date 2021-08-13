Fearing US Backlash, Bennett Reduces New Settlement Units

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has reduced by over 1,000 the number of settlement units in the occupied Palestinian territories that his government intends to approve next week, for fear of backlash from America, Israel’s Kan reported.

An Israeli planning council committee is expected to meet next week to approve 2,000 new housing units for illegal Jewish settlers in the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as about 1,000 units for Palestinians living in the West Bank’s ‘Area C’, which is under Israeli military and administrative control.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has placed a de facto freeze on the building of settlements and their expansion under US pressure, according to the newspaper Israel Hayom. pic.twitter.com/Cv9BZSTgOF — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 22, 2021

The anticipated approval would be the first after a hiatus of almost a year.

Meanwhile, no official date has been set for Bennett’s visit to the United States to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)