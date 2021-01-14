Israel to Demolish Home of Palestinian Prisoner near Jenin

Israeli forces today notified the family of Mr. Mohammad Mraweh Kabaha, a prisoner in Israeli detention, about their intention to demolish their house in the village of Tura, located southwest of Jenin city in the occupied West Bank, according to Kabaha’s family.

Mo’ayyad, Kabaha’s brother, said that the Israeli occupation army informed them of a court ruling which orders the punitive demolition of their house next week, in retaliation for his brother’s alleged killing of a colonial Israeli settler last month.

‘Israel Went On Demolition Spree in 2020. While people around the world were told to stay home due to the pandemic, Israel made more Palestinians homeless in 2020 than it has in years’ https://t.co/Z7jlWkIpEy — Andrew Feinstein (@andrewfeinstein) January 12, 2021

The house has an area of 180 square meters and is a shelter for a family of five, including four children.

Israeli occupation authorities have long used to punitively demolish the family homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out attacks on Israelis, a policy that Israel does not apply to Israeli settlers who are involved in fatal attacks against Palestinians.

To mark #Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, @MintPressNews brings you the introduction to Dr. Ramzy Baroud’s “These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons.” https://t.co/UnbrSV6YLs pic.twitter.com/6Y45iCpamV — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) May 9, 2020

The policy has been widely condemned by human rights groups as collective punishment and a war crime.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)