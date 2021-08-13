Six Palestinians Injured by Israeli Forces near Nablus

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces in the village of Beita in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Filistinpost)

At least six Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire today near Nablus, in the northern West Bank, according to medical sources.

In the village of Beita, a Palestinian protester was hit by an Israeli tear gas canister in the head and moderately injured. He was moved to a nearby hospital, where his condition was described as stable.

In the neighboring village of Beit Dajan, the Israeli occupation army fired rubber-coated rounds at Palestinians holding an anti-colonization protest, injuring five of them. All of the wounded were treated at the scene by local medics.

For over four months, the village of Beita has been witnessing almost daily protests against Israel’s construction of an illegal settlement outpost near the village, called Evaytar.

Although the Israeli occupation authorities evacuated the colonial settlers who resided in the outpost for nearly two months, Israel has kept the site under its control and does not allow Palestinians to access their lands there.

At least six Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire during the ongoing protests in Beita over the past few months.

