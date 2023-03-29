FIFA Removes Indonesia as Host U-20 World Cup over Rejection of Israel’s Participation

FIFA President Gianni Infantino. (Photo: UN, via Wikimedia Commons)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Indonesia has been stripped of the right to host the Under-20 Football World Cup over Jakarta’s refusal to host the Israeli team, FIFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Following today’s meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) Erick Thohir, FIFA has decided, due to the current circumstances, to remove Indonesia as the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023,” the statement read.

FIFA Postpones U-20 World Cup following Indonesia’s Rejection of Israel’s Participation

The 24-team tournament was scheduled to be held from May 20 to June  11 across six Indonesian cities, and Israel was set to make its debut in the competition.

Tel Aviv and Jakarta have no formal diplomatic ties. Indonesia has repeatedly condemned Israeli violations against the Palestinian people and called for a boycott of Israeli goods.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

