Now in Italian: The Palestine Chronicle Network Launches Its Latest Language Portal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestine Chronicle network announced on March 29 the launch of Palestine Chronicle Italia, a news website that is dedicated to Italian-speaking audiences.

The launch of the new page means that the US-based not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, the People Media Project, will now operate a media network in three different languages: English, French, and Italian.

“We are thrilled by the new addition,” said Ramzy Baroud, the editor-in-chief of the Palestine Chronicle. “The decision to launch the Italian page is consistent with our policy of growth, to match the growing awareness and the need for more authentic information about Palestine, in Italy and all over the world.”

The new operation will be managed by Italy-based editor and journalist, Romana Rubeo. “There is much need in Italy for a Palestinian voice and perspective to balance the skewed media coverage on Palestine and Israel in mainstream Italian media,” Rubeo said, adding: “It is time to create some balance.”

The new website will operate under the name Palestine Chronicle Italia and can be accessed at this link www.PalestineChronicleItalia.com

For more information and queries contact: info@palestinechronicle.com

(The Palestine Chronicle)