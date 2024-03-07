‘Finish the Problem’ – Donald Trump on Israel’s Attack on Gaza 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Donald Trump, the former US President, believes that Israel’s attack on Gaza which has left more than 30,700 Palestinians dead, should continue as Israel has to “finish the problem.”

Former US President Donald Trump is of the view that the October 7 Resistance operation would never have happened if he was still in the White House, stressing that Israel should “finish the problem” in its genocidal attack on the Gaza Strip.

In a Fox & Friends interview on Tuesday, Trump was asked whether he was “on board with the IDF taking the fight to Gaza”, to which he replied, “You’ve gotta finish the problem.”

"You gotta finish the problem" — Trump endorses Israel's war effort against Hamas pic.twitter.com/5VXrqSiuNM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2024

“You had a horrible invasion that took place that would have never happened if I was president by the way,” Trump added.

He went on to claim “Iran was broke” and that they had “no money for Hamas, for Hezbollah, they were broke.”

Trump further said “This would have never happened, and for another reason they wouldn’t have done it to me. I guarantee you that.”

He added, “They did this cos they have no respect for Biden and frankly, they got soft and what happened here is incredible. That should never have happened. Likewise, Russia would never have attacked Ukraine…This is all on Biden.”

‘If Trump Was in Power’

Asked whether he thought Biden was in the process of abandoning Israel, the former president said “I do believe that,” adding “But I don’t think he knows where he is frankly. I think you could ask him a question right now, ask him the same question. I don’t think he knows what to say about many subjects.”

In response to whether he supports US Vice President Kamala Harris’s call for a temporary ceasefire, Trump stated: “Look, I hate seeing what is happening. Again it would never have happened. This attack on Israel, and likewise, Israel’s counter attack — which is what it is — would never have happened if I was president.”

Last month, the far-right Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, criticized US President Joe Biden, saying that “instead of giving us his full backing, Biden is busy with giving humanitarian aid and fuel (to Gaza), which goes to Hamas”.

He reportedly told the Wall Street Journal that “if Trump was in power, the US conduct would be completely different.”

Over 30,700 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,800 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,298 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’