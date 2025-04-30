Fires Rage Near Occupied Jerusalem, Israel Seeks Foreign Assistance

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel declared a national emergency amid fast-spreading wildfires and has requested help from several countries.

At least 12 people suffered from suffocation on Wednesday as fires swept through the mountains surrounding occupied Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.

The Palestinian Authority reportedly offered to assist in extinguishing the fires, though Israel has not responded to the proposal.

The Israeli government has sought support from five countries, including Cyprus, Greece, Croatia, and Italy.

Video footage circulating online shows flames approaching a major road in Jerusalem, with aircraft deployed to contain the blaze.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that air force planes were dispatched to aid in firefighting efforts, while a military unit was placed on high alert to rescue individuals trapped by the fires. Military fire trucks were also deployed to the scene.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that at least “110 firefighting squads and 10 aircraft were called to the Eshtaol Forest area near Jerusalem”.

The Israeli police announced the evacuation of several areas, including Neve Shalom, Nachshon, Bekoa and Latrun.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the situation as a “national emergency” and instructed all available resources to be mobilized. He also directed Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to support firefighting teams on the ground.

The fires, intensified by high temperatures and strong winds, have broken out in several areas between occupied Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

