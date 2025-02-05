‘Firm and Unwavering’ – Saudi Arabia Rejects Trump’s Gaza Displacement Plan

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Saudi Arabia has firmly rejected any attempt to displace Palestinians from their land, reiterating that Palestinian statehood is non-negotiable.

Saudi Arabia reiterated its firm stance on the Palestinian issue, emphasizing that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is non-negotiable.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s position on the establishment of a Palestinian state is firm and unwavering,” the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, following remarks by former US President Donald Trump suggesting that the United States should take control of Gaza after forcibly relocating its Palestinian population to other countries.

The ministry’s statement referenced Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s speech at the Shura Council on September 18, 2024, in which he “clearly and unequivocally reaffirmed “ Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

According to the statement, Bin Salman made it clear that normalization with Israel would not take place without this condition being met.

A similar message was conveyed during the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh on November 11, 2024, where the crown prince “stressed the continuation of efforts to establish a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, demanding an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.”

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also reaffirms its unequivocal rejection of any infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, land annexation, or attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land,” the statement added.

Additionally, the ministry stated that “the international community has a duty today to alleviate the severe humanitarian suffering endured by the Palestinian people, who will remain steadfast on their land and will not move from it”.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emphasizes that this unwavering position is non-negotiable and not subject to compromises. Achieving lasting and just peace is impossible without the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights in accordance with international resolutions, as has been previously clarified to both the former and current U.S. administrations,” the statement concluded.

Trump, standing beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday, argued that Palestinians should not return to Gaza, which has been devastated by Israel’s genocidal war.

“I don’t think people should be going back,” Trump said. “You can’t live in Gaza right now. I think we need another location. I think it should be a location that’s going to make people happy.”

Trump insisted that Egypt and Jordan should accept the displaced Gazans, though both countries have unequivocally rejected the idea.

(The Palestine Chronicle)