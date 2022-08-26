Jewish Settlers Storm Jerusalem’s Old City, Hold Provocative Tour

Scores of Jewish settlers stormed Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday evening and held a provocative march amid a heavy Israeli police deployment, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
Palestinians on Sunday flew a drone carrying the Palestinian flag over occupied East Jerusalem, where thousands of Jewish settlers held a provocative march in the Old City.https://t.co/BUj1VFThoQ pic.twitter.com/c13pMaHDJ8
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 30, 2022
Jewish settlers, under the protection of Israeli police, toured the streets of the Old City of Jerusalem in a provocative manner, while performing Talmudic dances.
Israeli police forced Palestinian shop owners to close their shops in preparation for another tour later tonight.
(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)
