Floodgate Podcast Hosts Scott Ritter: Can Trump and Netanyahu Reshape the Middle East?

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scott Ritter joins Floodgate Podcast to discuss Trump’s Gaza plan, Israel’s military losses, and shifting regional dynamics.

In the latest episode of the Floodgate Podcast, hosts Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo sat down with former UN weapons inspector and intelligence officer Scott Ritter to analyze key geopolitical developments.

The discussion focused on Donald Trump’s recent remarks regarding Gaza, raising concerns over the possibility of ethnic cleansing and its broader implications. Ritter assessed Trump’s motivations, the contradictions in his approach to Israel, and the potential mechanisms that could enable such policies in both Gaza and the West Bank.

The conversation also delved into Israel’s mounting losses in Gaza, with newly released figures suggesting nearly 6,000 Israeli soldiers have been killed in 2024 alone.

Ritter discussed the implications of these casualties on Israel’s military strategy and whether Tel Aviv could sustain further escalations, particularly as displaced Palestinians begin returning to northern Gaza. Additionally, the hosts examined Russia’s response to the genocide, questioning Moscow’s balancing act between diplomatic positioning and direct action.

Expanding the scope, the interview addressed the ongoing Israeli presence in parts of southern Lebanon and Syria, raising concerns about Israel’s broader military objectives. With Hezbollah’s leadership pushing back against an extended Israeli occupation and resistance forces remaining active across the region, Ritter provided insights into the evolving landscape of Middle Eastern geopolitics.

(The Palestine Chronicle)