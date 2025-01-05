Hezbollah Official Assesses Party Strength, Discusses Burial Plans for Nasrallah

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Hezbollah official has weighed in on the party’s current strength while also addressing plans for the burial of assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah’s head of Coordination and Liaison Unit, Wafiq Safa, declared on Sunday that the party is “stronger and more resilient than iron,” emphasizing that it is more powerful than ever, a fact that has been acknowledged by its adversaries.

In his first media appearance since the war, Safa conducted a visit to the southern suburbs of Beirut, particularly to the site where the late resistance leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, was martyred. During this visit,

Safa reassured supporters that Hezbollah is fully prepared for all challenges ahead. “We are ready for all eventualities, and we will stand with the people and behind them,” Safa stated. He confirmed that the party would be active in the reconstruction efforts and will ensure that the morale of the resistance community remains unbroken. “No one will be able to shake our spirits,” he added.

Safa also reassured the public, telling them not to worry about any potential threats or attempts to demoralize the movement. “We have been and will continue to stand with the people of the resistance and protect them from any harm within Lebanon,” he emphasized.

Addressing the question of responding to Israeli violations, Safa stated that Hezbollah’s capabilities have been fully restored. “Hezbollah is prepared to face any aggression in the manner that it deems appropriate,” he explained, adding that the post-60-day period will be crucial, and the decision-making will lie with the party’s leadership.

Safa also noted that there would be discussions between Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and US mediator Amos Hochstein regarding the ongoing Israeli violations, signaling continued diplomatic efforts to address these issues.

Regarding the Lebanese presidential election, Safa clarified that Hezbollah does not have a veto on the candidacy of General Joseph Aoun, the Lebanese Army Commander, for president. However, he made it clear that Hezbollah opposes the candidacy of Samir Geagea, calling his political agenda “destructive for Lebanon.”

Finally, Safa addressed the much-anticipated burial of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, confirming that it will take place after the 60 days period in the southern suburbs of Beirut, as decided by Hezbollah. He emphasized that Nasrallah’s presence remains alive in the resistance, among its fighters, and in the hearts of the people.

Qassem’s Speech

Safa’s remarks came less than a day after an address by Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, marking the martyrdom anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. In his speech, Qassem emphasized the importance of political unity in Lebanon’s presidential election process.

Qassem also spoke passionately about the “Battle of Awliya al-Baas,” describing it as a transformative moment for Lebanon. He emphasized that the victory represented a “new birth” for the country, one that solidified Lebanon’s resilience in the face of Israeli occupation.

According to Qassem, the battle dealt a significant setback to Israel’s ambitions of controlling Lebanese territory, sending a clear message to the world that Lebanon will not succumb to foreign domination.

Hezbollah’s resilience, despite heavy Israeli bombardment, has turned the tide, ensuring that Lebanon remains steadfast in its fight against Israeli expansionism.

This resistance, Qassem said, is driven by an unwavering belief in the justice of the cause, regardless of the sacrifices involved.

(The Palestine Chronicle, Al-Mayadeen)