WATCH: Hundreds of Jewish Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

Hundreds of Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli occupation forces, broke on Sunday into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department, in charge of the holy site, said nearly 250 Jewish settlers entered the compound through the Moroccan Gate in groups and performed rituals and Talmudic prayers there, under the protection of Israeli forces.

This comes amid calls by far-right settler organizations to break into the holy site in large numbers on the seventh and final day of the Jewish Sukkot holiday.

Video| Hardcore Israeli settlers perform a provocative dance at Al-Qattanin Gate on the entrance to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/lj3famJ231 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 16, 2022

Since 2003, the Israeli occupation authorities have allowed settlers into the compound almost on a daily basis.

Last month alone, 4,426 Israeli settlers made their way into the holy site and prayed there, in violation of the historic status quo and signed agreements banning non-Muslim prayers at the holy site.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, in 1967, in a move never recognized by the international community.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)