On First Day of Sukkot Holiday, Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, March Through Old City (VIDEOS)

October 10, 2022 Blog, News, Videos
Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo: via Al-Qastal)

Jewish settlers marked the first day of the Sukkot holiday on Monday by storming Al-Aqsa Mosque, and holding provocative marches through the alleys of Jerusalem’s occupied Old City, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said dozens of Jewish settlers broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque after Israeli police cleared the yards of the holy compound from the Muslim worshippers.

Some Jewish settlers performed rituals in violation of a decades-long status quo that ban non-Muslims from holding prayers on its premises.

At the same time, settlers marched through the Old City streets while holding rituals near the gates leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Jewish extremist groups have called on their followers to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque during the seven-day Sukkot holiday, a step that could provoke religious strife in the holy land.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

