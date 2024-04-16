Forceful Evacuations – Israeli Forces Target Hundreds of Displaced People in Northern Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army surrounded Al-Mahdiya Al-Shawwa school in Beit Hanoun, where hundreds of displaced people had sought refuge.

The Israeli army forcefully displaced Paelstinians from the towns of Beit Hanoun and Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip amid a severe military offensive, the Gaza government media office said on Tuesday.

Salama Maruf, the head of the media office, condemned the actions in a statement, saying that the Israeli army conducted a military operation aimed at clearing the two areas.

After creating a telecommunications and internet outage in Beit-Hanoun, Northern Gaza, IOF military tanks advance and place a school filled with displaced families under siege — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) April 15, 2024

He also stated that Israeli forces established an investigation center behind the school and demanded that everyone evacuate at gunpoint.

“Women were forced to remove their hijabs, and men were stripped of their outer clothes,” Maruf said, adding that several young men were detained by Israeli occupation forces.

“This new crime was carried out under the cover of heavy artillery shelling, airstrikes, and intense gunfire,” he said.

The sources said the IOF retreated from around the Ghazi al-Shawwa school area after detaining dozens of Palestinians, forcing several women to remove their hijabs during the inspection process, and forcibly displacing them from the area.#Gaza https://t.co/MBH9C9Ithb — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) April 16, 2024

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,843 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,575 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)