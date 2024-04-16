GAZA LIVE BLOG: Nuseirat Invasion Continues | Electricity Generators to Stop in Gaza | Cyber Attack on Israel – Day 193

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces continued their operation in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, killing and wounding many. According to Israeli media, international hackers created a website to publish leaks obtained from a sensitive data breach in Israel. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced that the electricity generators, which worked at full capacity in hospitals for 193 days, will stop soon. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,843 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,575 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, April 16, 3:30 pm (GMT+2)

CNN (quoting US official): The escalation between Israel and Iran may open the door to very frightening things.

ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER: Israel will respond to Iran in the appropriate place, time and methods.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The occupation seeks to evacuate Beit Hanoun and eastern Jabaliya.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces began heavy artillery shelling on Lebanese territory.

KREMLIN: Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a call with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, expressed his hope that all parties in the Middle East would exercise restraint. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/IIudHPm9Jl pic.twitter.com/3ez02zUeqm — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 16, 2024

KREMLIN: Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a call with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, expressed his hope that all parties in the Middle East would exercise restraint.

AL-JAZEERA: Loud explosions were heard in the Galilee area in northern Israel, following the launching of missiles from southern Lebanon towards Israeli positions in the western Galilee.

Tuesday, April 16, 2:30 pm (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: the army began launching raids inside Lebanese territory following the explosion of two marches in the Galilee.

ISRAELI ARMY: Two bomb-laden drones crossed Lebanese territory towards us.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli drones bomb Palestinian homes in central Gaza.

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: We will respond in the way we choose.

CHANNEL 14: Three Israelis were injured in a drone explosion launched from Lebanon at Beit Hillel near Kiryat Shmona.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT: The Zionist entity and its supporters will realize the true meaning of our response.

CHANNEL 14: Three Israelis were injured in a drone explosion launched from Lebanon at Beit Hillel near Kiryat Shmona. ISRAELI ARMY: Two bomb-laden drones crossed Lebanese territory towards us. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/IIudHPm9Jl pic.twitter.com/gIqBBqLx7H — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 16, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli artillery shelling targeted the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

CHANNEL 12: Countries are pressuring Israel for its response to be thoughtful.

JORDANIAN FM: Netanyahu must be prevented from imposing a war agenda on the region.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers.

PALESTINIANI MEDIA: Eight Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a police car in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in central Gaza City.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Smotrich was forced to leave a press conference after loud shouts were directed at him by Israeli settlers from the Gaza envelope. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/IIudHPm9Jl pic.twitter.com/vwXLuVYaNE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

GERMANY FM: The Iranian attack on Israel is unprecedented.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli aircraft bombed residential homes north of Nuseirat camp.

AXIOS: the US Treasury gave the green light to impose new sanctions on Iran after its attack on Israel.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Smotrich was forced to leave a press conference after loud shouts were directed at him by Israeli settlers from the Gaza envelope.

Tuesday, April 16, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

NBC (quoting US officials): Israel’s response to Iran may be limited and may include strikes on Iranian forces and its allies abroad.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 33,843 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,575 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 33,843 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,575 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/IIudHPm9Jl pic.twitter.com/Jyvp2HzVqT — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 16, 2024

ISRAELI CHANNEL 12: the British airline EasyJet announced the cancellation of all its flights to Israel until next October 27.

POLITICO (quoting informed officials): German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his Austrian counterpart, Karl Nehammer, rebuked European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell over his criticism of Israel.

Tuesday, April 16, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

UN REPORT: Israel continues to impose restrictions on the entry of aid.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three people were killed and dozens were wounded in continuous Israeli bombing north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three people were killed and dozens were wounded in continuous Israeli bombing north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/IIudHPm9Jl pic.twitter.com/aIZLL8QYcC — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 16, 2024

MAYOR OF SDEROT: The return of residents is linked to the invasion of Rafah.

GAZA MUNICIPALITY: About 90 thousand tons of waste accumulated in the city’s streets.

KAN: Airlines are in no hurry to resume business in Israel.

CNN (citing Israeli source): Hamas believes it is victorious because its definition of success is survival, and it has achieved it so far. The longer the conflict lasts, the more rigid Hamas becomes, not the other way around.

HAARETZ:

International hackers created a website to publish leaks obtained from a sensitive data breach in Israel. Hackers published thousands of documents that they said they obtained after hacking into systems belonging to the Ministry of Defense. Hackers managed to penetrate systems linked to the Israeli Ministry of Justice and the nuclear research facility in Dimona.

Tuesday, April 16, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The electricity generators that worked at full capacity in hospitals will stop 193 days after the Israeli aggression.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The electricity generators that worked at full capacity in hospitals will stop 193 days after the Israeli aggression. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/IIudHPm9Jl pic.twitter.com/tqgdQ0jgER — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 16, 2024

WALLA (citing Israeli official): The Iranians have not said their last word. The Israeli response to Iran may include targeting military infrastructure and weapons depots, as well as assassinating officials.

PEDRO SANCHEZ: The Israeli response to Iran may include targeting military infrastructure and weapons depots, as well as assassinating officials.

ISRAELI IMMIGRATION MINISTER: We do not rule out sliding into a regional war. We are facing an unacceptable reality after the Iranian attack, and we must change the equation.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The bodies of 15 Palestinian martyrs killed by the Israeli army, including children, were recovered from various areas in the city of Khan Yunis.

Tuesday, April 16, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: We destroyed a missile launch pad in the middle of the Gaza Strip.

WFP: We need a humanitarian ceasefire to overcome famine.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT EBRAHIM RAISI: We will respond in a massive, broad and painful manner to the slightest act targeting Iranian interests, and to all its perpetrators.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT EBRAHIM RAISI: We will respond in a massive, broad and painful manner to the slightest act targeting Iranian interests, and to all its perpetrators. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/IIudHPm9Jl pic.twitter.com/m82VsXqMsv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 16, 2024

US TREASURE SECRETARY: We will use sanctions against Iran.

ISRAELI FM: Iran must be stopped now before it is too late.

Tuesday, April 16, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

CHAIRMAN OF KNESSET COMMITTEE (to Jerusalem Post): Israel must respond to prevent Iran from normalizing missile and drone attacks.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Renewed Israeli artillery shelling on the northern areas of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces continue to besiege schools housing displaced people in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The occupation forces are continuing their ground operation north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip for the sixth day in a row.

NBC (citing US officials): American officials expect a limited Israeli response to Iran.

Tuesday, April 16, 06:45 am (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: Large explosions in north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: Israel military carries out incursion into the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoun.

NBC: Israel’s response to Iran will be limited in scope.

(The Palestine Chronicle)